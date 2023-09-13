Naira Marley Reacts To MohBad’s Death

Naira Marley has spoken about the death of his former signee. Born Azeez Fashola, the singer on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories and posted…

Naira Marley has spoken about the death of his former signee. Born Azeez Fashola, the singer on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories and posted a heartbreak emoji.

This is coming after an old video of singer Bella Shmurda in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo surfaced online.MohBad

Shmurda in the video alleged that MohBad attempted suicide at some point over issues with his former label, Marlian Records.

Moreso, since the death of the singer, Naira Marley has been dragged due to the squabble they had months ago.

DJ Cuppy: I want to be Asake’s backup singer

Rema wins MTV VMA award says, ‘Song is about events that led to finding love’

In 2022, Mohbad had alleged that Marley ordered his boys to beat him up when he confronted Marley about his decision to employ another manager to handle his music and business affairs.

According to videos the singer posted online, Mohbad sustained bodily injuries and was admitted to the hospital after the encounter he allegedly had with men said to be loyalists of Marley.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...