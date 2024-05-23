Naira devaluation: Nigerian students in UK varsity forced to discontinue, return home

The drastic devaluation of Nigeria’s currency has affected the ability of Nigerian students at Teesside University in the United Kingdom to pay their tuition fees…

They have now been forced to discontinue their studies and leave the UK.

Some of the students told the BBC that they felt driven to despair by what they saw as the university’s insensitive handling of their payment difficulties.

Despite the students’ pleas and efforts to negotiate payment plans, the university enforced strict visa compliance rules, leading to the students’ accounts being frozen and their visas revoked, as non-payment breaches the conditions of their visa sponsorship.

The affected students reported severe emotional distress and inadequate support from the university, despite the institution’s claim of offering individualized assistance and flexible payment options.