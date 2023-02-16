Naira crisis: Emefiele is anti-APC — Masari

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has said what the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emifiele, is doing in terms of implementing…

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has said what the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emifiele, is doing in terms of implementing the currency redesign policy in the country is anti-APC.

“Emifiele you are anti-APC. It shows that you don’t even know this country because you don’t know the hardship the people are going through as you are sitting in the comfort of your office while implementing this policy,” he said.

The governor made the comment in Katsina on Wednesday when he received the Katsina traders’ association in his office where they went to lodge their complaint of imminent loss they were to incur if the old currency ceased to be legal tender as of February 10 as posited by the CBN.

Masari, who had earlier ordered traders in the state to continue to accept the old naira notes following the Supreme Court judgement, expressed shock and disappointment as to why the central bank governor could not obey the judgement.

“Because I called the CBN branch controller here in Katsina, he told me that he has not received any instruction from his headquarters. I talked to bank managers, they have not been directed from their headquarters; their headquarters have not been contacted by the central bank.

“And the Attorney General of the federation has clearly made a statement that the government will respect the decision of the court. Why is the governor of the central bank not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court,” the governor queried.