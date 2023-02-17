Naira crisis: Don’t destroy banks, Oluwo begs Osun youths

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulraosheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to youths in Osun State not to destroy banks in the name of protesting against…

Oluwo, in a statement Friday by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, commended the youths for maintaining peace and order despite the hardship “inflicted on innocent masses by the new naira regime.”

“While acknowledging your peace loving spirit, I appeal for further calm, orderliness and protection of both public and private properties. Our banks and their workers are not at fault. Don’t touch them.

“There is no much infrastructure in Osun. Let’s protect our state against infrastructural deficit.

“Don’t destroy banks. Whatever will do to public and private properties will have huge effect on our collective economy. I still charge the federal government led by President Muhammad Buhari to consider the suffering masses and halt the new naira policy.

“I enjoin you to be peace loving and sustain the path of honour,” the monarch appealed to the youth.