Naira crisis: Buhari meets Tinubu at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday held a closed door meeting with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reliable sources said the meeting, which agenda was not known, was reportedly held at the President’s residence inside the Villa before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Daily Trust however learnt that the discussions between the two leaders might not go beyond campaigns and other prevailing national issues, including the naira crisis and fuel scarcity.

The President is currently chairing the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that the President arrived late for the first time for the meeting which commenced at 10:40am.

The meeting which started 40 minutes behind scheduled time has in attendance Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

A source said President Buhari came late because he was monitoring the outcome of the Supreme Court’s case against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the naira redesign policy which had been moved to Wednesday, February 22.

Ten state governments are challenging the naira swap policy at the apex court.

The supreme court said its order suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the old naira notes still subsists.

Also present at FEC meeting are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, as well as Ministers of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba among others.