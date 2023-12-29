Naira crashes to all-time low, hits N1043.09/$1 at official market

Naira depreciated to the worst low in recent times exchanging at N1,043.09 to the dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Thursday. This is…

Naira depreciated to the worst low in recent times exchanging at N1,043.09 to the dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Thursday.

This is against N872.59 /$ recorded on Wednesday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

According to dealers, the rate was stronger than N885.88/$ quoted on Friday before the Christmas holidays.

Data from the FMDQ showed that dollar supply increased by 38.81 percent to $127.93 million on Wednesday from $92.16 million recorded on Friday.

The dollar was supplied by willing buyers and willing sellers who participated in the FX auction at NAFEM.

They quoted the dollar at N1,235.65 on the spot trading, stronger than $1,248 quoted on Friday. For the lower spot rate, the dollar traded for N740, weaker than N700 on Friday.

Naira has been rated among the world’s worst performing currencies in 2023.

This is coming on the heels of Bloomberg’s latest report that naira is poised for its worst year since the return to democracy in 1999, with analysts predicting further depreciation in 2024.