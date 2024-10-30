✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Naira appreciates by 2.4% against dollar at official market

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,630.45 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ showed that this represents a 2.40 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it exchanged at N1,670.65 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover increased to 242.59 million dollars on Tuesday up from 81.17 million dollars recorded on Monday.

At the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,690 and N1,601 against the dollar. (NAN)

