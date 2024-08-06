Naira appreciates against dollar at official market

The Naira on Monday appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,607.15 to the dollar. Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange,…

The Naira on Monday appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,607.15 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), showed that the Naira gained N9.93.

This represents a 0.61 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Aug. 2 when it exchanged at N1,617.08 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 77.09 million dollars on Monday, down from 131.55 million dollars recorded on Aug. 2.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,620.50 and N1,570.00 against the dollar. (NAN)