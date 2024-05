In this video, we learn about the importance of treating the Naira with respect. Abusing the Naira by spraying, writing on, stapling, or tearing it…

In this video, we learn about the importance of treating the Naira with respect. Abusing the Naira by spraying, writing on, stapling, or tearing it is illegal, harms the currency and could get you arrested. Let’s handle our Naira notes with care and support the CBN’s Clean Note Policy!