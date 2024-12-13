NAHCON seeks early remittance of hajj fares

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called on states’ pilgrims welfare boards to expedite the remittance of Hajj fares to facilitate early preparations for the 2025 pilgrimage.

During a meeting with the boards’ chief executives, NAHCON Chairman and CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, stressed the importance of prompt payments to secure affordable and suitable accommodations in Madina, Makkah, Mina and Mashaer.

Prof. Usman reiterated his commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful Hajj operation in 2025. He emphasised the commission’s focus on overcoming operational challenges and enhancing efficiency.

He listed some of the obstacles encountered upon assuming office, as unresolved claims and procedural bottlenecks that had slowed essential activities.

He assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to address the issues.

The chairman also highlighted progress in resolving the 2% service charges owed to state pilgrims welfare boards from the 2024 Hajj and pledged to clear all outstanding legitimate claims in compliance with the law, marking the beginning of a reformed operational framework for NAHCON.

Looking ahead, Prof. Usman announced plans to visit Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to engage governors, religious leaders and traditional rulers, seeking their support for the 2025 Hajj.

He also said the commission will conduct its pre-Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia in January 2025.

Prince Anofi Olarewaju Elegushi, NAHCON’s Commissioner-in-Charge of Operations, provided updates on the 2025 Hajj calendar.

He said the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had distributed a 51-page operational guidelines designed to streamline preparations.

He urged stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the document and adhere to outlined timelines to ensure seamless operations.