NAHCON pegs 2025 Hajj fare above N8m

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced fare for the 2025 Hajj.

In a statement, NAHCON’s, Assistant Director Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the commission had fixed Hajj fare for intending pilgrims from Borno and Adamawa zone at N8,327,125.59, while those from other parts of the Northern zone would pay N8, 457,685.59.

For intending pilgrims from the Southern states, each would pay N8, 784, 085.59 (eight million, seven hundred and eighty-four thousand, eighty-five Naira Naira fifty-nine kobo).

Daily Trust reports that the disparity in the payment is due to each zones proximity, meaning their airfares determine their cost.

Sanda noted that the announced fares were sequel to approval from the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Chairman and his team in collaboration with representative of the Presidency, Malam Ameen Amshi, who is Special Assistant to the President, Special Duties did their best to maintain the Hajj fare within the same range as previously charged. Others who actively participated in stemming the cost are leadership of State Executive Secretaries, namely Malam Idris Ahmad Almakura, the Forum Chairman who doubles as the Executive Secretary (E.S) of Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, his colleague from Kebbi State and Deputy Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro, with their Secretary and E.S of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu among others who worked tirelessly to ensure that the fares do not skyrocket.”

She added that the modest effort on the fare was reached after extensive consultations to ensure inclusivity in this important decision-making process.

“Professor Saleh commended the whole team describing the Hajj fare as a product of extensive collaboration with all stakeholders. He appreciated the support of the Presidency and Forum of State E.S. The Chairman urged prospective pilgrims to take note of the timelines and Saudi guidelines while emphasizing the importance of early payment and timely registration to avoid last-minute inconveniences.”