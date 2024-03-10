NAHCON 70% ready for 2024 Hajj exercise – Chair

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says preparations for the 2024 Hajj exercise have reached about 70 per cent. Its Chairman, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad-Arabi,…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says preparations for the 2024 Hajj exercise have reached about 70 per cent.

Its Chairman, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad-Arabi, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, that the commission would ensure a successful Hajj exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmad-Arabi was in the state for a facility tour at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport and the Kebbi Hajj camp.

The tour is to ascertain the suitability of the airport to be one of the centres for the airlift of pilgrims during the 2024 Hajj operation.

He said: “So far so good, we are almost 70 per cent ready, and we are not late, nobody should feel discouraged and nobody should fear.

“Once you have paid and it has been acknowledged, within no time we will get to the next stage, which will be the issuance of the visas”.

Ahmad-Arabi commended the state for an excellent preparation, adding that, “Kebbi is well in advance, everything has been done for the intending pilgrims in the state, we are only waiting for the gun to be blasted, the rest will begin Insha Allah”. (NAN)