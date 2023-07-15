NAGGW engages Borno schools on planting of 1.8m trees

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall on Friday engaged primary school pupils in Maiduguri in its drive to plant 1.8 million economic trees…

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall on Friday engaged primary school pupils in Maiduguri in its drive to plant 1.8 million economic trees across Borno State.

Ag Director, Planning, Policy and Coordination of the agency, Habiba Ibrahim, stated this during the symbolic planting of seedlings in primary schools to commemorate the Great Green Wall (GGW) Day, in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim who led the pupils in planting trees on school grounds said the initiative would provide opportunities to catch them young.

“They would know the importance of planting trees rather than destroying them, that is why we read a story book written in line with tree protection to make them think about environmental conservation early,” he said.

“We have raised 1.8 million seedlings in our two nurseries in Borno State, and the demonstration has commenced. In a couple of weeks, the planting proper will commence,” she said.

She said the tree planting would take place in eleven front-line states across the country.

Some of the schools selected for the planting include the University of Maiduguri Staff School and Northeast International School Maiduguri.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...