Nagelsmann emerge top candidate for Spurs job after Conte dismissal

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is a candidate for the coaching job at Tottenham after the English club dismissed Antonio Conte, media reports in…

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is a candidate for the coaching job at Tottenham after the English club dismissed Antonio Conte, media reports in England indicate.

The Daily Mail newspaper said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to talk with the German coach about his availability.

Nagelsmann was dismissed by the German record champions last Friday and replaced by former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel.

After a week of speculation, Tottenham parted ways with Conte on Sunday evening.

The move came after his extraordinary post-match rant following Spurs’ 3-3 draw at Southampton