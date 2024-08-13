NAFDAC urged to reduce the cost of certificates for medical devices

The Association of Healthcare Equipment and Allied Products Providers of Nigeria (HEPAN) has appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control…

The Association of Healthcare Equipment and Allied Products Providers of Nigeria (HEPAN) has appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to consider reducing the cost of GMP certificates for medical devices.

In a statement, the Board Chairman of HEPAN, Alhaji Mustapha Husain Falaki, said the reduction in the cost of GMP certification is a key element that will further bring down the cost of medical devices in the Nigerian market and also make basic medical services, available and affordable for the medical institution within the Nigerian market.

The association also commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing into law an executive order in a move to radically curtail the rising cost of medical services within the country, particularly at a time when Nigeria’s disposable incomes are constrained by record high inflation rates.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had signed into law an Executive Order aimed at increasing the local production of medical and other healthcare products.

Speaking on the development, the National President of Healthcare Equipment and Allied Products Providers of Nigeria (HEPAN), Dr. Ifeanyi Nwankwo lauded the signing of the executive order saying the order would go a long way in greatly reducing the cost of medical services for Nigerians while also creating more jobs for unemployed youths.

“The signed decree introduces zero tariffs, excise duties and VAT on specified machinery, equipment and raw materials, in an attempt to reduce local production costs”

He added that the order would enhance local manufacturers competitiveness to produce items like Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) excipients, other essential raw materials required for manufacturing of critical health products like drugs, syringes, needles, Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN), Rapid Diagnostic Kits, among others.

The law also provides for establishing market shaping mechanisms such as a framework for contracts and volume guarantees, to encourage local manufacturers.