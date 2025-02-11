NAFDAC raids Onitsha drug market, confiscates fake products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raided the Bridge Head drug market in Onitsha, Anambra State, seizing a significant quantity of suspected substandard, adulterated, and expired drugs worth millions of naira.

The operation was led by Dr. Martins Iluyomade, Director of NAFDAC South-East Zone.

Among the confiscated items were counterfeit antibiotics, antihypertensive drugs, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-asthmatic medications, aphrodisiacs, antimalarials, anti-inflammatory drugs, herbal remedies, and psychoactive drugs.

Also found were banned substances such as analgin, tramadol (above 100 mg), gentamycin (280 mg), codeine, controlled substances, vaccines, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, chemicals, unwholesome food items, and other materials like empty plastics, bags, and cans.

Dr. Iluyomade explained that the exercise was part of NAFDAC’s mandate to eradicate fake, banned, and other spurious products from the market, to protect the public from falling victim to dangerous drugs.

He said the operation was being carried out simultaneously across the five South-East states to sanitise the drug markets.

“Over time, we have been collecting data and gathering intelligence on fake and substandard drugs in the markets. We discovered that people are repackaging and re-bagging fake and counterfeit drugs,” Dr. Iluyomade said.

He said some traders were found to be imitating popular drugs and repackaging them into the original manufacturer’s containers to deceive consumers.