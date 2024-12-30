NAFDAC destroys N120bn worth of counterfeit products in 6 months

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed over N120 billion worth of seized products across the six geo-political zones and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) in the last six months.

The agency, in a statement on Sunday said it had stormed supermarkets in the big cities across the country such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, Ibadan, Kaduna, and the FCT, to apprehend manufacturers and merchants of fake drugs and unwholesome foods.

“Officials of the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate (I&E), Pharmacovigilance (PV) Directorate and Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) Directorate are jointly on the field mopping up falsified medicines, fake wines and drinks and unwholesome food products that could endanger the health of the people during the festive season,” it said.

The statement said unregistered and expired drugs worth N11 billion were destroyed in Ibadan, Oyo State on December 11, 2024.

It said that in November, the agency seized N300 million worth of fake medicines during a raid at Tyre Village, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State, adding that officers of the agency also burst counterfeit alcohol packaging centres and seized items worth N2 billion in Lagos.

Officers of the agency, led by the Director of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Directorate, Mr Kenneth Azikiwe also stormed the Karu market situated at the border between FCT and Nasarawa State where bags of repackaged expired rice were confiscated by the agency. Products worth about N5 billion were seized during the raid.