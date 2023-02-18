NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N326m

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake drugs and expired products worth over N300 million in Nasarawa State. The…

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake drugs and expired products worth over N300 million in Nasarawa State.

The products were confiscated from pharmaceutical stores as well as other business outlets across states in the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

Addressing journalists shortly after the destruction of falsely labelled medicines in Lafia, the state capital, Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, while speaking to journalists shortly after the destruction, described the act of some Nigerians who sell such substances to other citizens as the gravest onslaught on human life.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the NAFDAC Director, Investigation and Enforcement, Francis Ononiwu, said the products were seized from manufacturers, importers and distributors in other to safeguard the health of citizens of the nation.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the expired products destroyed by NAFDAC include medicines, foods, cosmetics and chemicals, either confiscated or voluntary handed over to the agency.

He promised that NAFDAC was doing everything within its powers to ensure that only safe medicines and wholesome products are sold to the citizens, appealing for support and cooperation of the general public to assist them in every way possible to rid the country of fake drugs and products.