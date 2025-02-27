NAFDAC deploys technology to combat fake drugs

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency is intensifying efforts to combat drug counterfeiting by deploying advanced technology.
She said counterfeiters are becoming increasingly sophisticated, necessitating a shift in strategy.
Adeyeye, represented by the Director of Post-Market Surveillance, Pharm. Bitrus Fraden, stated this during a sensitisation and awareness event on the Green Book Traceability Project and Pediatric Policy, held in Kano.
She said the fight against falsified and substandard drugs is a continuous effort and requires collective action beyond the regulator’s mandate.
A 2015 study estimated that over 122,000 children under the age of five die annually in sub-Saharan Africa due to substandard anti-malarial drugs.
The director-general said fraudulent importers have been faking NAFDAC registration numbers to market counterfeit products.
She, however, said the newly enacted NAFDAC Regulations 2024 provide a legal framework to ensure that all pharmaceutical products-whether manufactured, imported, exported, advertised, sold, or distributed in Nigeria-are assigned a unique identifier. This tracking system, created by the brand owner, enables visibility along the supply chain.
