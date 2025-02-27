NAF officers raid Kaduna community, gun down resident

One person is reported to have been killed while two others were injured when personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reportedly stormed Anguwan Waziri, Barakallah community in Kaduna State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday at 10pm.

NAF personnel had reportedly invaded the community in a vehicle painted in military camouflage colour bearing the logo of the NAF.

SPONSOR AD

According to an eyewitness who did not want to be mentioned, the vehicle conveyed five armed personnel and the driver.

“When they arrived, they started arresting people while others fled for their dear life because they were shooting,” he added.

Giving an account of what led to the arrests, he said, “A NAF officer had an issue with a resident because of a woman, so he mobilised his colleagues to the community. It happened at a village not far from the Air Force Institute of Technology in Kaduna.

“Wednesday’s attack started because of a fight between a soldier and a resident over a woman. The soldier later returned with his colleagues, and they started beating people, shooting into the air, and chasing everyone.

“Unfortunately, the person who was killed knew nothing about the whole thing; he was hit by a bullet from the gunshot by the officers, and he died. The two others were shot—one on his shoulder, the other on his leg. They are presently in the hospital. It was a tragic incident that has caused panic in the whole of the community.”

Another eyewitness who also pleaded for anonymity said, “The military men entered our area, killed one person, and injured two others. They were just shooting anyhow. I saw the boy die right in front of me.”

The Air Force spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, confirmed the incident saying, “Investigation is ongoing as we speak. The Kaduna Base Commander is currently engaging with the affected community.”