naf, media trust strengthen partnership over air operations, nigeria’s security

Authorities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday sought collaboration of the management of the Media Trust Group, the owner of Daily Trust, Weekend Trust, Teen Trust, Digital Trust, Aminiya, Trust TV and Trust Radio over air operations.

The Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF headquarters, Olusola Akinboyewa, an Air Commodore of the Force, led the team to the corporate headquarters of Media Trust Group, Abuja.

Akinboyewa explained that the visit was to strengthen the relationship between the media and the NAF with a view to jointly tackling all forms of criminalities such as banditry and terrorism.

He said, “The purpose of the visit is just to re-affirm our commitment to strengthening the synergy with key media partners like the Media Trust Group as it is vital in the interest of all efforts to ensure the security, peace, progress and development of dear nation.

“I must emphasise that under the leadership of the 22nd Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Nigerian Air Force remains committed and resolute in its task for securing the Nigerian airspace by collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the protection of Nigerian people, critical assets and resources and of course Nigeria’s territory and all forms of criminalities such as terrorism, banditry and economic sabotage.”

On his part, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the media organisation, Mal. Ahmed Shekarau, urged the NAF to practice a little bit of open-door policy by giving timely information to the media.

This, he said, will give no room for misinformation, disinformation and fake news on social media, adding that the media organisation would be willing to have closer collaboration with the NAF.

“As far as I know, we have a very good relationship with not just the Nigerian Air Force but with the armed forces in general. We’re actually living in a very challenging time.

“We are in the era of misinformation, disinformation, fake news and the likes. That calls for closer collaboration between the two organisations,” Mal. Shekarau, who doubles as the Editor-in-Chief of the organisation said.

Those in attendance during the meeting included Squadron Leader Olayinka Lawal; Flight Lieutenant C Odili among other members of the team.