NAF bought 64 aircraft in 3 years, says reports on crashes ready

Authorities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has revealed that the reports of investigations carried out on the air crashes that happened in the history of the force are now ready.

It also disclosed that the force had acquired not less than 64 brand new aircraft in about 3 years, including procurement of 12 pre-owned A-Jet aircraft from the French Air Force through SOFEMA.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, disclosed this in Abuja when he spoke at the Nigerian Air Force Training Operations and Safety Seminar for the year 2024.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust reports that NAF recorded some air accidents in previous years preceding 2024 where it lost some of its aircraft and personnel, while some officers survived.

Speaking before the seminar went into a closed-door, Abubakar said the force did not record any crash in 2024 because it had stepped up its operational safety and standards.

According to the top military brass, the report serves as a vital resource to ensure that lessons are learned and the critical mistakes of the past are not repeated.

He said, “In the area of safety, we achieved a commendable milestone this year by recording zero manned-aircraft accidents, a testament to the positive outcomes of our continued investment in safety.

“I am also glad to announce that we conducted a comprehensive review of our safety policy, culminating in the development of our first-ever Safety Management System (SMS) manual, which I am proud to launch today.

“Additionally, I will be unveiling a compendium that consolidates all aircraft accident investigation reports in the history of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This landmark initiative, the first of its kind for the NAF, serves as a vital resource to ensure that lessons are learned, and the critical mistakes of the past are not repeated.”

The air chief noted that over the past one year, NAF had taken delivery of 12 advanced aircraft including 2 x KA-360i aircraft, 4 x DA-62 aircraft, 4 x T-129 helicopters, and 2 x AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

He added, “Before the end of this year (2024), the Service is expecting additional deliveries of 2 x T-129 helicopters and 1 x KA 360i aircraft.

“Next year, the NAF is also set to receive 10 x AW-109 Trekker helicopters, 24 x M-346FA aircraft, and 3 x CASA – 295 aircraft as well as 12 x AH-1Z attack helicopters.”