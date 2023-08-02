NAF airstrikes kill terrorists’ kingpins Dankarami, Aliero in Zamfara

At least two terrorists’ kingpins have been killed by the airstrikes of the troops of Nigerian Air Force attached with the Operation Hadarin Daji in…

At least two terrorists’ kingpins have been killed by the airstrikes of the troops of Nigerian Air Force attached with the Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West zone of the country, Daily Trust reports.

In the air raid, over 10 other members of the adversaries disturbing the peace of the zone were killed

A military report on the air component operation obtained by Daily Trust last night listed the names of the deceased terrorists’ kingpins as Ado Aliero and Dankarami.

“In continuation of efforts to rid the Northwest region of terrorists and their activities, strikes have recently been heightened in the entire region between July 28 and 29, 2023.

“Specifically, in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, the air component obliterated at least 16 terrorists in enclaves believed to belong to terrorist Kingpin Dankarami.

“The strikes were conducted following credible intelligence of the whereabouts of terrorist kingpin Dankarami, known for collaborating with other kingpins in the area to carry out violent attacks on some communities in Zurmi LGA.

“Similar air strikes were carried out at terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero’s enclave near Asola Mountains in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State following information that the kingpin and his foot soldiers have been responsible for recent abductions and cattle rustlings in communities within Tsafe and Faskari LGAs of Katsina State.

Commenting on the development, NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, an Air Commodore, told journalists that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar had ordered increased air operations in the region.

