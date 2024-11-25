NADF to support gender-sensitive, climate-smart agriculture

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has unveiled a framework to finance gender-sensitive and climate-smart agricultural initiatives targeting women and youth across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of NADF, Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, during a two-day workshop in Abuja on the Framework for Gender-Sensitive and Climate Financing.

Ibrahim highlighted the pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector, including climate change and financial exclusion, while underscoring the sector’s potential for transformative growth.

He emphasised the importance of designing innovative, inclusive, and sustainable financial solutions tailored to meet the needs of marginalised groups.

“Inclusivity, for us, means ensuring that no one is left behind. It’s about addressing the specific needs of women farmers, youth, and marginalised communities by creating financial products that are accessible, affordable, and aligned with their realities,” Ibrahim said.

He also stressed the importance of sustainability, stating that the programmes and financial products developed should remain effective for future generations, even amid challenges such as climate variability and economic changes.

Dr Andrea Ruediger, Coordinator of GIZ Agricultural Activities in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region noted that the workshop aims to bring stakeholders together to ensure Nigeria’s agricultural institutions effectively address current challenges.

These include empowering women in agriculture and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The NADF’s initiative seeks to bridge gaps in agricultural financing while promoting resilience and equity in the sector, ensuring that women and youth are equipped to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s agricultural development.