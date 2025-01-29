NADF, Niger sign N5bn pact to boost agric production

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the Niger State government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a N5 billion co-financing initiative aimed at enhancing food production and improving livelihoods in Niger State.

The agreement, signed in Abuja, involves a shared commitment of N2.5 billion each from both parties to fund a large-scale mixed cropping project focusing on rice and maize production across 4,000 hectares.

The initiative targets 4,000 smallholder farmers in three local government areas of the state.

Under the partnership, NADF will provide technical advisory services, as well as monitor and evaluate the project while Niger Foods Company will handle off-take and market access responsibilities for the crops produced.

Speaking on the collaboration, NADF’s Executive Secretary, Muhammed Abu Ibrahim, highlighted the importance of the initiative in achieving food security and economic growth.

“This agreement aims to produce over 20,000 tons of food and impact at least 40,000 lives, creating employment and wealth generation for smallholder farmers and other groups in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The Niger State governor, Umar Mohammed Bago, emphasised the need for self-reliance in food production and applauded the initiative as a significant step towards achieving food sovereignty.

“In line with the President’s Food Security Initiative, it is imperative for us to achieve food sovereignty. We have abundant resources-rain, water bodies, and arable land-that must be put to productive use. This initiative, anchored by Niger Foods, represents a bold step in the right direction,” the governor stated.

The N5 billion initiative is expected to enhance food production, create employment opportunities, and improve the livelihoods of thousands of Niger State residents.