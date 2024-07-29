Nadal to face Djokovic in Olympics blockbuster

Rafael Nadal set up an Olympic Games blockbuster against old rival Novak Djokovic on Sunday, justifying his last-minute decision to play despite injury concerns. Nadal,…

Rafael Nadal set up an Olympic Games blockbuster against old rival Novak Djokovic on Sunday, justifying his last-minute decision to play despite injury concerns.

Nadal, who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round despite sporting strapping on his injured right thigh.

The 38-year-old looked to be cruising after racing through the first set on Court Philippe Chatrier, the site of his 14 French Open titles, before Fucsovics dug his heels in.

The Hungarian world number 83 raised his level after a poor start and forced Nadal to a third set.

Fucsovics held three break points for a 3-1 lead in the decider but Nadal withstood the threat, breaking in the following game to wrest the momentum back.

A gritty hold of serve edged Nadal closer to victory, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion eventually seeing off a dogged Fucsovics after two hours and 30 minutes.

Nadal, a singles gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and doubles champion at Rio four years later, is playing just his seventh tournament of 2024.

He reached the final in Bastad last weekend but suffered a setback in training on Wednesday, jeopardising his hopes of appearing at a fifth Olympics.