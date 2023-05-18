Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career in 2024

Holder Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January,…

Holder Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January, the 14-times Roland Garros winner said on Thursday, adding 2024 could be the final year of his career.

Nadal, who has dominated the claycourt season for years, has competed at Roland Garros every year since claiming the first of his men’s joint-record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005.

“I’ll look to be 100 per cent ready for next year, which I believe will be the last year of my professional career,” Nadal, 36, told reporters at a press conference.