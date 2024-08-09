Nadal ‘not 100%’ as he pulls out of US Open

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this month’s US Open, saying he would not “be able to give my 100% at this time”. Nadal, who…

Nadal, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Olympic singles and reached the doubles quarter-finals alongside partner Carlos Alcaraz, has only played at the US Open once since 2019.

The 38-year-old Spaniard did not confirm any specific injury or health concerns, but said he had decided not to compete in New York.

He said he was still planning to play in September’s Laver Cup in Berlin.

Having previously suggested he expects to retire later this year, before the French Open Nadal said it was not “100%” if that would be the last time he played at Roland Garros.