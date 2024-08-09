✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

Nadal ‘not 100%’ as he pulls out of US Open

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this month’s US Open, saying he would not “be able to give my 100% at this time”. Nadal, who…

rafael nadal
rafael nadal

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this month’s US Open, saying he would not “be able to give my 100% at this time”.

Nadal, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Olympic singles and reached the doubles quarter-finals alongside partner Carlos Alcaraz, has only played at the US Open once since 2019.

The 38-year-old Spaniard did not confirm any specific injury or health concerns, but said he had decided not to compete in New York.

He said he was still planning to play in September’s Laver Cup in Berlin.

Having previously suggested he expects to retire later this year, before the French Open Nadal said it was not “100%” if that would be the last time he played at Roland Garros.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories