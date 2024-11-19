Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal will not dwell on his impending retirement at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga and only focus on helping Spain claim the trophy this week should he be called into action, the 38-year-old said on Monday.

Nadal will call time on his glittering career spanning more than two decades at the team competition and the 22-times Grand Slam champion said previously he may only play doubles if it gives the team a better chance of winning a seventh title.

“If I’m on the court I hope to control my emotions. I’m not here to retire. I’m here to help the team win,” Nadal told reporters.