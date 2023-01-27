Nadal confirms six to eight week injury absence

Rafa Nadal has confirmed he will miss the next six to eight weeks with the hip flexor injury he sustained at the Australian Open. “Today…

“Today I was at the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona where they tested me,” wrote Nadal Thursday on Twitter.

“They confirmed the results from Melbourne and the recovery stages are still the same.”Initial scans showed the 22-time Grand Slam champion had a moderate muscle tear which did not require surgery.

“The treatments needed have been established and in three weeks they will carry out new tests to see how it is evolving,” added the 36-year-old Spaniard.