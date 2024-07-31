NABTEB launches digital platform to ease verification, certificate collection

The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has launched a new digital platform to streamline the issuance and collection of certificates. At the launch,…

At the launch, NABTEB’s Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, explained that the platform aimed to simplify and expedite the process of issuing and retrieving certificates and addressing the challenges faced in the past.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe highlighted that the initiative, developed under her leadership, was designed to benefit all NABTEB stakeholders in Nigeria and abroad.

She said, “As we unveil the NABTEB Digital Certificate Platform today, candidates worldwide can access their certificates online via the NDCP platform.”

She noted that employers and tertiary institutions now had an easier way to verify the authenticity of certificates presented by job applicants or employees.

She further said that, “The NABTEB Digital Certificate Platform is a technologically advanced system that allows candidates to access their certificates quickly and easily through web devices, including mobile phones.”