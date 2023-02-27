NABTEB 2022: 21,103 get credits in English, Maths

The National Business and Technical Board (NABTEB) has disclosed that 21,103 of the 27,782 candidates who sat for the 2022 November/December examinations obtained five credit…

The Registrar NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isuigo-Abanihe, who disclosed this in Benin Sunday during the release of the National Business Certificate (NBC)/National Technical Certificate (NTC) results, identified the dearth of qualified technical teachers as the bane of technical education.

She added that 26,561 candidates scored five credits and above with or without English language and Mathematics representing 96.61 per cent in the examinations.

She said a total of 31,656 candidates, 19,000 males and 12,652 females, registered for the examination in 1,678 centres but 27,782 sat for it.

The registrar added that a total of 123 candidates representing 0.39 per cent were found to be involved in examination malpractice as against 244 candidates recorded in the 2021 examinations.