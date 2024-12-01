Na’Allah celebrates Gambari at 80

Former Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has been lauded for his contributions to sustainability of democracy, diplomacy and conflict resolution around the world.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, signed by himself, on the occasion of the 80th birthday ceremony of Prof. Gambari.

Na’Allah said: “A life worth living is the one that impacts on humanity and improves the socio-economic condition of the people. A clear example of this is Prof. Ibrahim Gambari whose practical approach and contributions to global peace and development can not be quantified.”

He described Gambari as an outstanding academic, seasoned diplomat, and a loving family man “that has contributed significantly to the sustainability of democracy, diplomacy and conflict resolution around the world.”

The former Vice-Chancellor further extolled the virtue of the octogenarian as a key figure in the world political-economic space whose works had impacted tremendously on the nation’s foreign policy.

“It is hard to find another Nigerian with his level of exposure and international leadership experience,” he said.

Na’Allah recalled the contributions made to the growth and development of Kwara State University (KWASU) as a global public institution by Gambari who served as Chancellor when he was the pioneer Vice-Chancellor.

Na’Allah’s statement noted the administrative qualities and styles of Prof. Gambari as a former minister, and chief of staff to former president Muhammadu Buhari, adding that he would forever be appreciated for his service to the nation and the world at large.