‘N80bn Fraud’: Yahaya Bello pleads not guilty

Yahaya Bello, a former governor of Kogi State, has pleaded not guilty to the alleged N80 billion fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello was arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja on a 19-count charge, bordering on alleged money laundering.

Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, counsel for the EFCC, at the resumed hearing notified the court of his intention to withdraw an earlier application for abridgment of the earlier date fixed for arraignment.

SPONSOR AD

Pinheiro said the application had been overtaken by events.

Corruption: FG tasks EFCC, ICPC on public sensitisation

EFCC, Sowore clash over unnamed owner of 753 forfeited Abuja duplexes

Joseph Daudu, SAN, counsel to the defendants, did not object to this and Justice Emeka Nwite, accordingly granted the request, striking out the application.

Daily Trust reports that Bello was declared wanted by the EFCC after he failed to honour several invitations extended to him before he was being tried in absentia in court.