N750m raised as Tinubu unveils Armed Forces remembrance emblem

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, launched the country’s 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president also used the occasion to thank the Armed Forces for their role as the first line of defence in protecting the country against external aggression.

To show the federal government’s appreciation for the work and sacrifice of the men of the armed forces, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, pledged the sum of N500 million to the appeal fund on behalf of the Federal Executive Council.

The Chairman of the National Assembly and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, donated N200m on behalf of the legislative arm of government while the country’s security heads, including the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police, donated N50m on behalf of the military and Nigeria Police.

The donation was announced by the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

President Tinubu affirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting military personnel and also honouring those who lost their lives while serving their fatherland.

President Tinubu said without the armed forces’ efforts to stabilise the country, the administration’s reform policies and economic theories would have little impact.