N700bn paid as bribes in Nigeria in 2023 – ICPC

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has weighed in on the nature of corruption in the country.

According to him, Nigeria had an estimated 87 million cases of bribes amounting to N700 billion paid in 2o23, with rural areas experiencing higher frequencies of bribery than urban areas.

The chairman of the ICPC said corruption is the most significant impediment to Nigeria’s development, adding that it erodes trust in public institutions, undermines the rule of law, and stifles economic growth.

Speaking at an event organised by Ahmadu Bello University’s Faculty of Law, Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), noted that corruption is both a legal and social issue that requires a comprehensive approach.

He cited a recent Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) survey, where corruption ranked fourth among the country’s most pressing problems in 2023 after cost of living, insecurity and unemployment.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism, saying: “We are making progress. The rate of citizens reporting bribe payments to official authorities increased from 3.6% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2023. This shows growing awareness and willingness to fight corruption. This is a testament to the growing awareness and willingness of Nigerians to fight corruption.

“Corruption undermines these rights, breeding inequality and oppression. The ICPC is committed to upholding human rights and promoting social justice by combating corruption and ensuring access to essential services.”

Citing a 2018 World Bank survey, he noted that sexual harassment is a significant issue in tertiary institutions, with approximately 70% of female graduates reporting experiences of harassment.”

The ICPC chair stressed that abuse of office also remained a form of corrupt practice common in many sectors of the Nigerian public service, saying that sexual harassment is a significant issue in Nigerian tertiary institutions, with studies indicating a high prevalence among female students.

Aliyu described human rights and social justice as the cornerstones of a fair society, ensuring dignity, freedom, and equal opportunities for all.

The ICPC boss, who also spoke on digital transformation and cybersecurity, urged that the judiciary needs continuous education and training to effectively adjudicate cyber-related cases such as online fraud, sexual extortion, cybersquatting, and unlawful interception of communications.