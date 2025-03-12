N5bn solar street lights project lightens up Benue environment

Residents of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, have found relief from fear of walking in the dark as the streets have come alive with the glow of sleek, solar-powered streetlights, illuminating major roads that were once shrouded in darkness.

Before the project, navigating the city after sunset was often a challenge as motorists struggled with visibility while pedestrians feared lurking dangers, and businesses closed early due to security concerns.

Also, the solar-powered lights harness the abundant sunlight Makurdi enjoys year-round, which means reduced dependence on fossil fuels and lower maintenance costs in the long run.

Now, from Wurukum to High-Level, down to North-Bank and modern market areas, the night glows with a renewed vibrancy.

Other areas, such as David Mark Bypass, George Akume Road and Naka-Ankpa Quarters Road, extending down to Wadata – where darkness once prevailed – are now brightly lit at night.

For many residents, the N5 billion investment in solar streetlights by the government for the improved security, enhanced aesthetics, and economic growth it brings was worth it.

Engineer John Aryeni, a resident benefiting from the light along Gboko Road in Makurdi metropolis, said: “These lights are designed to store enough energy during the day to last all night. They are cost-effective and sustainable.”

He believes that a shift towards smarter, eco-friendly urban development in Benue would yield more positive results, adding that, “If the government can do more solar projects, it will reduce our electricity problems.”

A trader in the Wurukum area, resident Sarah Adu said: “I used to avoid certain streets once it got dark, but now, I feel safer walking home. Even my customers are happy because they can see clearly. It’s good for business.”

For bus driver, Adah Ochayi, the solar-powered lights mean a smoother, safer night commute.

“Before now, we had to rely on our car headlights alone. Some roads were pitch dark, and accidents could easily occur. But with these new lights, driving at night is much better,” he explained.

Interestingly, the impact of the streetlights extends beyond convenience as a security official who declined his name on print attested that crime rates in some areas have dropped since the project began.

The security personnel said: “Criminals thrive in darkness. Now that the streets are well-lit, we have seen a reduction in petty crimes like phone snatching and burglaries.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)of Benue Command, CSP Catherine Anene, however maintained that crime reduction could be attributed to many factors other than the presence of streetlights.

“I can’t say it’s the singular reason for reduction of petty crimes but it will definitely help,” Anene said.

Mnena Terseer, who runs a roadside restaurant, said that the improved lighting has boosted her sales.

She said: “Before, people hurried home once it got dark. Now, they feel comfortable sitting outside, eating, and chatting. I’ve seen more customers in the evenings than ever before.”

Some business owners, like Terseer, are also counting their gains, as the streetlights encourage people to enjoy the fresh night air.

Many other residents hope the initiative will extend beyond Makurdi to other towns and rural areas that still struggle with poor lighting.

“It’s a great start, but we want to see this happen in Gboko, Otukpo, and Katsina-Ala too. Development should reach everywhere,” a community leader, Michael Agbo posited.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Energy, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Nick Eworo, speaking to Daily Trust correspondent at his office in Makurdi, disclosed that the Benue State government spent over N5 billion in the installation of solar-powered street lights across key locations in Makurdi, the state capital.

He noted that the Light Up Makurdi project goes beyond beautification, stressing, “It is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing security and driving socioeconomic activities.”

Eworo said that the project aligned with Governor Hyacinth Alia’s commitment to public safety and sustainable energy solutions, adding that the solar-powered lights have improved security in areas previously engulfed in darkness, deterring criminal activities and creating a safer environment for both residents and businesses.

“Before now, Makurdi looked like a tropical forest at night. It was a sore sight, especially for someone like me coming from Abuja. When I had the opportunity to be on Governor Alia’s transition committee, my first proposal was to light up Makurdi. I called it Light Up Makurdi Metropolis. Today, it is a reality,” Eworo said.

“People are more excited about these lights than even the roads. Some say if Governor Alia had done nothing else, the streetlights alone would be enough. Before now, phone snatching was common at night, but that has stopped. Women now sell goods around Wadata Market as late as 2 a.m.”

“The Light Up Makurdi project is one of Governor Alia’s priority projects. The federal government has not contributed a single bulb or pole. This is 100 percent a state government initiative,” the commissioner maintained.