N54trn budget rise: Obi demands transparency 

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of lack of transparency with the 2025 budget.
There has been debate since President Tinubu proposed to increase the 2025 budget from N49.7trn to N54.2trn.
In a tweet on his handle, Obi said while the sources of the revenue were detailed, there is no corresponding breakdown of expenditures to justify the increase.
“For transparency and accountability sake Nigerians need to know how the resources generated from them are being allocated to ensure that they are judiciously spent on the country’s development and the well-being of the people.
