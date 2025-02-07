N54trn budget rise: Obi demands transparency 

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of lack of transparency with the 2025 budget.

There has been debate since President Tinubu proposed to increase the 2025 budget from N49.7trn to N54.2trn.

In a tweet on his handle, Obi said while the sources of the revenue were detailed, there is no corresponding breakdown of expenditures to justify the increase.

SPONSOR AD

“For transparency and accountability sake Nigerians need to know how the resources generated from them are being allocated to ensure that they are judiciously spent on the country’s development and the well-being of the people.

“Such expenditures should be directed toward critical areas of development; education, healthcare, security, and poverty alleviation.

“Furthermore, Nigerians are still waiting for a detailed account of the execution and expenditures of the Renewed Hope budget passed in December 2023 to ensure that it has been properly utilized for the country’s future development and the well-being of its citizens,” Obi said.

He urged the National Assembly to seize this opportunity to obtain and make public the full details of the 2024 budget of Renewed Hope budget.

He said that transparency in this regard is crucial for ensuring accountability, learning from past budgets, and making informed decisions for the nation’s progress.