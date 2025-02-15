N54.9trn 2025 budget must be fully implemented

The N54.9 trillion budget for 2025 submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and passed by the National Assembly, presents a significant opportunity for Nigeria to tackle its myriad of socio-economic challenges. As the nation looks to the Tinubu administration for effective implementation and prudent utilisation of these funds, it is imperative that the budget not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the groundwork for sustainable development that can positively impact the lives of all Nigerians. A key aspect of this implementation must be the commitment to preventing any siphoning of funds, ensuring that every naira is used for the intended purpose.

To ensure the budget delivers tangible benefits, prioritising key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare is essential. Each of these areas plays a crucial role in fostering an environment where citizens can thrive, and investment in them can yield long-term economic benefits.

Education is foundational to national progress. Nigeria has a youthful population, and investing in education will equip this demographic with the skills needed to compete in a rapidly changing global economy. The budget should focus on enhancing access to quality education, improving teacher training, and upgrading educational facilities. Additionally, integrating technology into classrooms and promoting vocational training programs can help bridge the skills gap, making the youth more employable and innovative.

Healthcare is another critical area that requires substantial investment. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s healthcare system, underscoring the need for improved public health infrastructure. The budget should strengthen healthcare services, particularly in rural areas where access is limited. This includes enhancing maternal and child health services, increasing the availability of essential medicines, and investing in preventive care initiatives. By focusing on healthcare, the government can improve the overall well-being of its citizens and reduce the economic burden of healthcare costs.

Infrastructure development is vital for economic growth and productivity. A well-developed infrastructure can facilitate trade, improve connectivity, and create jobs. The N54.9 trillion budget must allocate significant resources to upgrade roads, railways, and ports, which are essential for a functioning economy. Investment in renewable energy sources and sustainable practices can also enhance energy access, particularly in underserved regions, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Moreover, with the increasing urbanisation of Nigeria, addressing urban infrastructure challenges, such as housing and transportation, is paramount. Developing smart cities and enhancing public transport systems can alleviate congestion, reduce travel time, and improve the quality of life for urban dwellers.

Social welfare programmes are essential for addressing poverty and inequality. As the government works to implement the 2025 budget, it must prioritise initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable populations. This includes expanding social safety nets, providing direct financial assistance to low-income families, and investing in food security programs. Empowering women and marginalised groups through targeted interventions can also drive community development and economic growth.

To realise the full potential of this budget, it is crucial to establish robust mechanisms to prevent the siphoning of funds. Corruption has often plagued Nigeria’s budgetary processes, resulting in funds intended for development disappearing without trace. The Tinubu administration must prioritise transparency and accountability by implementing strict auditing processes, enhancing oversight by independent bodies, and fostering a culture of integrity within government agencies.

In conclusion, the N54.9 trillion budget passed by parliament under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration holds significant promise for Nigeria’s future. By prioritising education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare, the government can create a more equitable society and stimulate sustainable economic growth. However, this can only be achieved through effective implementation and prudent management of the allocated funds. A steadfast commitment to avoiding the siphoning of these resources, alongside transparency and accountability, will ensure that the benefits of this budget reach all Nigerians, fostering hope and progress for the nation as a whole.

Philemon, a public affairs analyst wrote from Jos, Plateau State