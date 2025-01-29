N50m bribe: Labour Party distances self, tackles Atiku

The Labour Party (LP) says it is not aware of any bribe alleged to have been paid to the leadership of opposition parties in Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

The party also said its leadership has never received a dime from any individual, group, organisation or government who are not members of the LP.

National Publicity Secretary of LP Obiora Ifoh, on Wednesday, in Abuja said he was shocked by the claim of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, one of the leading Nigeria political figures, insisting that it would be improper for the politician to throw a shade at the entire opposition without also putting forward a tangible proof other than a ‘gossip’ from an unnamed source.

He recalled that Atiku at a national conference on strengthening democracy held in Abuja accused the ruling APC of allegedly offering opposition party leaders N50m each to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

“We are shocked that a high caliber politician who has contested election all his life and often regarded as a very experienced politician could make such a wild, unguarded and unfounded statement.”

“For us in the LP, we view that statement as demeaning, ignominious, reckless and a let down from someone like Atiku Abubakar. We want to put it on record that the Labour Party has ran a frugal administration from funds internally generated, having not received supports from our elected representatives.

“And in spite of the challenges the party has face in the recent past, the leadership of the party has remained solid and committed to the ideals of the party.

“The leadership has not received any salary from anybody. Salaries are not hidden and it is not difficult to verify who and who are on the government payroll. It is a public document and it can be verified. We therefore advise Atiku to be circumspect and careful in generalizing certain allegations. We expect him to speak for himself and his party,” Ifoh said.

He said the opposition is the oxygen of any virile democracy, because it helps put the government in power in proper checks while also ensuring inclusivity in democratic participation.

He said democracy without opposition is an autocracy and it takes a lot of sacrifices to sustain opposition.

“It is therefore frustrating and unpatriotic when leaders who ought to know better, begin to derive joy in denigrating the opposition camp and making jests of their sacrifices.

“We are therefore calling on Atiku Abubakar to provide concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations without which Nigerians will be forced to take every other of his statements with a pinch of salt and politically motivated,” Ifoh said.