‘N4bn fraud’: Kano anti-corruption commission, ex MD KASCO trade words

Kano State Public Complaints and Anticorruption Commission and the former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Bala Inuwa, have traded words over his properties attached in a criminal case against him.

The commission is accusing him of obtaining a court order through fraudulent means to recover the property, which it said were purchased with suspected proceeds of crime.

The commission had in November last year arraigned the MD, his son (Bala Inuwa junior) and incorporated Trustees of the Association of Compassionate Friends over the alleged diversion of four billion naira from the account of KASCO to personal accounts.

The commission secretary and legal advisor, Zahraddeen Hamisu Kofar Mata, told newsmen in Kano that the former MD had filed a frivolous application before Justice Aisha Yau of the state high court who delivered a default judgement against the police.

He said the commission had applied to be joined in the matter since the ex-MD is facing charges bordering on conspiracy and criminal misappropriation before Justice Hafsat Yahaya of High Court 11.

The legal advisor explained that the commission had applied for a stay of execution and for the judgment to be set aside, noting that the warehouse with about 15 articulated vehicles, excavator, tractor, pick-up and minivans, hundreds of bags of cement, chemicals, soybeans, wheat among others would continue to remain sealed with policemen keeping vigil at the property located in the Kumbotso Local Government Area.

However, the former MD through his lawyer Ibrahim Tahir Esq accused the commission of disobeying a lawful court order when his representatives attempted to take possession of his property in the said warehouse.

He said the court had set aside its earlier order giving the commission leave to take possession of the items suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He said the order was granted pursuant to fundamental rights enforcement application before the court.