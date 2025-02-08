N3bn ‘fraud’: ICPC arrests NSCDC deputy commandant, goes after ex-naval chief

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched a manhunt for a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (retd.) over an alleged fraud of N3 billion.

This is as operatives of the anti-graft agency said they arrested one Adam Imam Yusuf, a deputy commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State for being allegedly involved in the fraud.

In a telephone interview with Weekend Trust, the spokesman of the ICPC, Demola Bakare, said the commission had been trailing Jibrin, Yusuf and Brigadier-General Ishaya Bauka Gangum (retd) over the case.

Bakare told our reporter that the trio had been at large for six months before the agency finally approached a competent court to obtain a warrant of arrest to nab the senior security officers.

He noted that Yusuf was arrested at his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja and subsequently taken into custody for further interrogation, adding that he is set to face prosecution.

“They are at large. They may not even be in the country. He (ex-naval chief) may not be in the country, I have not confirmed. We have been looking for them since. It is not a new case.

“A warrant of arrest was issued in June 2024. We have been looking for three of them but we couldn’t locate them. We then applied for warrant of arrest from the court against the three of them, which was granted and we have arrested one of them for now. But the remaining two are being hunted,” he said.

Earlier in a statement, Bakare explained that investigations by the ICPC revealed that the former naval chief allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and a retired Brigadier-General.

He stated that the alleged scheme reportedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The statement reads, “An investigation by the ICPC traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

“Four of these properties have been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets. The ICPC is also intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects at large.”