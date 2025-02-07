✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

N3bn ‘fraud’: ICPC arrests NSCDC Dep commandant, goes after ex-Naval Chief

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)
    By Idowu Isamotu

Authorities of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have launched a manhunt for a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.) over alleged fraud of N3bn.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency also arrested one Adam Imam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State for his alleged involvement in the fraud.
The spokesman of the ICPC, Demola Bakare, told our correspondent in the telephone that the the commission had been trailing the trio of Jibrin, Yusuf and a retired Brigadier-General, Ishaya Bauka Gangum over the alleged fraud.
Bakare told our correspondent that the trio had been at large for six months before the agency finally approached a competent court to obtain a warrant of arrest to nab the senior security officers.
He noted that Yusuf was finally arrested at his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja, and he was subsequently taken into custody for further interrogation, adding that he would face prosecution.
He said, “They are at large. They may not even be in the country. He (ex-naval chief) may not be in the country, I’ve not confirmed. We’ve been looking for them since. It is not a new case.
“Warrant of arrest was issued in June (2024). We’ve been looking for three of them but we couldn’t locate them. We then applied for warrant of arrest from the court against the three of them, which was granted and we have arrested one of them for now. But the remaining two are being hunted.”
Earlier in a statement issued, Bakare explained that the ICPC investigations revealed that former naval chief allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and the retired Brigadier-General.
He said the alleged scheme involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.
The statement read, “An investigation by the ICPC traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.
“Four of these properties have been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets. The ICPC is also intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects at large.”
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

SPONSOR AD
Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories