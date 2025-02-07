N3bn ‘fraud’: ICPC arrests NSCDC Dep commandant, goes after ex-Naval Chief

Authorities of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have launched a manhunt for a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.) over alleged fraud of N3bn.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency also arrested one Adam Imam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State for his alleged involvement in the fraud.

The spokesman of the ICPC, Demola Bakare, told our correspondent in the telephone that the the commission had been trailing the trio of Jibrin, Yusuf and a retired Brigadier-General, Ishaya Bauka Gangum over the alleged fraud.

Bakare told our correspondent that the trio had been at large for six months before the agency finally approached a competent court to obtain a warrant of arrest to nab the senior security officers.

He noted that Yusuf was finally arrested at his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja, and he was subsequently taken into custody for further interrogation, adding that he would face prosecution.

He said, “They are at large. They may not even be in the country. He (ex-naval chief) may not be in the country, I’ve not confirmed. We’ve been looking for them since. It is not a new case.

“Warrant of arrest was issued in June (2024). We’ve been looking for three of them but we couldn’t locate them. We then applied for warrant of arrest from the court against the three of them, which was granted and we have arrested one of them for now. But the remaining two are being hunted.”

Earlier in a statement issued, Bakare explained that the ICPC investigations revealed that former naval chief allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and the retired Brigadier-General.

He said the alleged scheme involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The statement read, “An investigation by the ICPC traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

“Four of these properties have been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets. The ICPC is also intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects at large.”