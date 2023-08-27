N25,000 replacement fee for faded number plates legal – VIO

The spokesman, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, Mr Kalu Emetu, says the N25,000 the service charges motorists for replacement of faded number plates…

The spokesman, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, Mr Kalu Emetu, says the N25,000 the service charges motorists for replacement of faded number plates is legal and justifiable based on its mandate.

Emetu made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that what people failed to understand was that there was no way the agency would replace faded number plates to motorists free of charge, after they have used them for a period of time.

“The question people normally ask is, why should we charge motorists or ask them to pay fine for what they got from us.

“You see, everything in life has its life span. A situation where somebody uses a number plate say two to three years, not minding the way the person was using it and gets faded.

“Therefore, it is wrong for the person to feel that another one should be given to him or her free of charge,” he said.

