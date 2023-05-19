N200m from Rabiu, N100m each from Dangote, Indimi – Who Gave What At Buhari’s Book Launch

There was naira rain at the Public Presentation and Launch of two biographies written about the life, times, and leadership experience of President Muhammmadu Buhari…

There was naira rain at the Public Presentation and Launch of two biographies written about the life, times, and leadership experience of President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The two books; “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria for Good”, written by Antony Goldman and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari”, written by Senator Abu Ibrahim, were reviewed by the former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Professor Abubakar Sadeeque Abba.

The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, led other donors with N200 million, followed by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who launched with the sum of N100 million just as Muhammed Idimi also bought copies of the books for N100 million.

The President-elect and the Vice President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima obtained copies for a combined amount of N40 million.

Besides the President-elect, who was represented by the Vice-President-elect, Senator Shettima, other dignitaries at the event included the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; a co-launcher, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, and many others.

Speaking before unveiling the books as Chairman of the occasion, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, said history would be kind to President Buhari.

The Ghanaian President, who took time in his opening remarks to highlight some of the achievements of Buhari, whom he noted shared a similar experience in the journey to the Presidency with, however said Africa and the world would miss his leadership when he leaves office in a few days.

He lauded President Buhari for providing model leadership for Nigeria and other regional and international organizations that he had been tasked to lead, particularly noted how he tamed the Boko Haram menace.

“Likewise, through the launch of today’s biographies, the story of President Muhammadu Buhari, a man who made such a great effort to change Nigeria for good, is being told by those who’ve had the opportunity to see for themselves at firsthand, from the beginning of his mandate as a democratically elected president, to his last days in office, the highs and lows of his tenure thus far. From what I have read and know, the life of Muhammadu Buhari has been truly an amazing story.

“The works the President Buhari has done in helping to diversify Nigerian agriculture and thereby enhancing significantly agricultural productivity, reviving the economy and ensuring consistently fast rates of growth. These developments, for me, have vindicated the choice of Nigerians, which I believe enabled continuity in office for the APC, through President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You can imagine the excitement in the ranks of the NPP with the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, about the prospects of a third term agenda for the NPP, what we in NPP call ‘breaking the eight’.

“By the same token, the efforts President Buhari has made to defeat the scourge of Boko Haram, a process which is still ongoing are also testimonies of his determination to establish full normalcy and security in Nigeria.

“His tentacles extended beyond Nigeria; Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS; Chairperson of the Gulf of Guinea Commission; ECOWAS Chairman in the coordination of the fight against COVID-19, amongst several others, and in all of these, he has spared no effort to ensure the successful execution of the objectives of his office.