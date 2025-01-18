N2.4trn regional commissions: Forum decries exclusion of North-Central

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has decried the alleged exclusion of the North-Central zone from the N2.493 trillion allocated to regional development commissions in the proposed 2025 budget.

The Forum, through a statement on Friday by its chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, said the absence of a regional development commission for the zone, which has made it miss out on the N2.493 trillion budget, was an injustice and marginalization.

The federal government has so far created some regional development commissions such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which would be replaced by the South-South Development Commission; North West Development Commission (NWDC), South West Development Commission (SWDC); South-East Development Commission (SEDC); and North East Development Commission (NEDC).

SPONSOR AD

The Forum frowned at the “neglect and marginalisation of the region”, despite what it described as the massive support enjoyed by the Tinubu-led federal government in the geopolitical zone in the 2023 election.