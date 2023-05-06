N2.1bn fraud: Appeal Court upholds Maina’s 8-year sentence

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the conviction and eight-year sentence of a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed…

A three-member panel of the court unanimously affirmed the November 8, 2021 judgement given by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, convicting and sentencing Maina.

In the lead judgement by Justice Elfreda Williams-Daudu also affirmed the various interlocutory rulings delivered in the course of the trial at the Federal High Court, which Maina appealed against.

While resolving both issues, Justice Williams-Dawodu, held that Maina was not denied a fair hearing by the trial court and that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Maina was on October 25, 2019 arraigned on 12-count charges alongside his son, Faisal, on three-count charges bordering on money laundering and concealment of proceeds of unlawful act.