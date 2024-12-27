N180m missing from my NGO account, says VDM

Popular social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), says his Non-Governmental Organization’s account was hacked.

This, he claimed resulted in the theft of over N180 million.

Otse launched the Martins Vincent Osei Initiative in October.

The NGO received significant donations, including N35 million within hours and a N100 million contribution from music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, the activist revealed that the funds were diverted into an unknown account.

According to him, a suspect has been arrested with the account frozen to prevent further breaches.

VeryDarkMan said: “Honestly, I’ve not been myself for the past few days. Somebody hacked into the NGO website, and N180 million is missing. Thankfully, we’ve tracked the person, and one suspect has been arrested.

“The account is now on PND (Post No Debit). There’s N20 million left, while N160 million was diverted. We’re heading to Jos to recover the money.”

While assuring his followers that he would provide updates on the situation, the activist said he is working to recover the stolen funds.