N141m facilities damaged, N103m stolen from Lagos seaports in 6 months – Police

Property worth over N141 million were destroyed at two of Nigeria’s busiest seaports, Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, during the first half of…

Property worth over N141 million were destroyed at two of Nigeria’s busiest seaports, Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, during the first half of 2024.

The Western Zone of the Police Authority disclosed this in a report presented at the second quarter meeting of the Nigeria Port Consultative Council (NPCC) held in Lagos.

Daily Trust had reported in July 2024 that a total of 74 security breaches were recorded at the Lagos Port Complex, ranging from attacks on vessels to theft of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) properties.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Ibrahim Abdul, presented the report, revealing that theft alone accounted for a property loss of N102.9 million, with only N10.013 million recovered.

“Between January and June 2024, 103 suspects were arrested,” he said.

DCP Ibrahim Abdul described the security situation at the ports as relatively stable, attributing this to various crime prevention measures implemented by the command.

However, he noted that 57 cases were recorded during this period, leading to the arrest of 103 suspects.

Of these cases, 26 were charged to court, 27 remain under investigation, and 3 have been closed, he added.

The report also highlighted the types of cases reported: six cases of assault, two cases of misdemeanour, six cases of stowaway and 18 cases of theft.

“Theft alone accounted for a property loss of N102,885,198, with only N10,012,500 recovered,” DCP Abdul stated.