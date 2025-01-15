N10bn livestock ministry budget inadequate – N/Assembly

The National Assembly has raised concerns over the adequacy of the N10bn allocated for capital projects in the Ministry of Livestock Development’s 2025 budget, calling it insufficient to meet the sector’s growing needs.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made this statement on Tuesday, when he appeared before a joint meeting of the Senate and House Committees on Livestock Development, to defend the Ministry’s budget proposal.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Livestock Development, Raji Olawale, expressed concern over the current budget allocation.

“The budget allocation of N10bn for capital projects is inadequate given the expectations of Nigerians. We need a concerted effort to bridge the gap between expectations and available resources,” Olawale said.

The budget, which also includes N1.8bn for overheads, was outlined by the Minister as a strategic attempt to address critical issues within the livestock sector, including infrastructure development for ranches and improved animal health services.

However, lawmakers were unconvinced that the proposed funds would be enough to deliver on the high expectations placed on the Ministry following its creation.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock Development, Senator Musa Mustapha, also highlighted the importance of continuous monitoring and support to ensure the Ministry’s success.

In his defence, Maiha acknowledged the fiscal constraints but outlined plans to leverage bilateral engagements and international grants to complement the limited budget.

“We have prioritised projects that address pressing sectoral challenges, including infrastructure for ranches, animal health services, and sustainable market corridors. While the fiscal envelope is limited, we are leveraging international support to attract investments and create jobs,” Maiha said.

The minister also noted that the White Paper on agency transitions was nearing completion, a document he said would be crucial in guiding the Ministry’s operations and ensuring the effective implementation of its programmes.